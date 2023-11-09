Man shot, killed ex-girlfriend in Boynton Beach after she refused to get back with him

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A man accused of shooting and killing a woman in Boynton Beach appeared before a judge Thursday morning.

Boynton Beach police said Robens Cesar, 41, shot and killed Fridelène Daniel, 34, on Wednesday in her apartment complex located on the 600 block of Meadows Circle at around 9 a.m.

Police arrived at the scene and found the woman dead, lying on the road with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers said they arrested Cesar shortly thereafter at a home on the 100 block of Northwest 14th Avenue in Boynton Beach.

According to the arrest report, Cesar told detectives he and Daniel recently broke up and he had been trying to convince her to get back in a relationship with him. Cesar told detectives he could not stand to see her with another man.

Daniel went to the Boynton Beach Police Department to report that Cesar was following and harassing her about 45 minutes before the shooting, according to the police report.

Robens said Daniel reporting him to the police was the final straw and what led to the shooting, the police report stated.

He faces a first-degree murder charge and is being held in the main Palm Beach County jail without bond.

Since Daniel and Cesar were at the Boynton Beach Police Department before the fatal shooting, Boynton Beach police have now launched an internal affairs investigation "to ensure all actions taken were in accordance with established policies and procedures."

