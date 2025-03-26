Man accused of illegally bringing migrants into US off Boynton Beach, court documents say

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A man is facing up to 30 years in prison, after federal prosecutors said he was operating a boat carrying eight undocumented migrants, according to court records filed earlier this month.

Federal court records show Jermaine Domingo Williams faces eight charges of bringing aliens to the United States for private financial gain after telling a federal agent he was paid $8,000 to bring eight people into the country.

All nine individuals on the boat were taken into the Coast Guard's custody on March 13, according to the criminal complaint, after a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Marine Unit stopped a 21-foot cuddy cabin boat.

The court records show financial details around immigration, such as migrants paying $4,000 to $11,000 to enter the United States. According to court records, the boat sank after Williams left the vessel and federal officials rescued the other eight people.

WPTV has been tracking various boats capsized throughout our area and migrants arrested.

Three of the eight people on the boat were previously deported and are now facing federal charges for illegal re-entry. Two of those individuals were previously deported from the United States in October 2024, about five months before this recent attempt.

According to data obtained from Customs and Border Protection, 27% of individuals were apprehended more than once within the same fiscal year.