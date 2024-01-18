Lyft driver 'scared' to go back to work after being robbed at gunpoint

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Noel Francy said he was robbed, carjacked and forced to drive to several banks to make withdrawals at gunpoint.

"That's the first time I see that," he told WPTV. "I don't know nothing about the gun."

Francy said he'd just picked up a passenger as a Lyft driver last Thursday when he was robbed in Boynton Beach.

"I think, I don't know, the first thing, I only pray (to) Jesus," he said.

The man now facing charges in the attack is Evandole Lusane, 21, of Riviera Beach.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Evandole Lusane, 21, is facing multiple charges after reported carjacking of Lyft driver.

According to an arrest affidavit, Lusane forced Francy to drive to multiple Bank of America ATMs from Lantana to Boynton Beach to withdraw money.

"I'm just relaxed, whatever he wants, OK, no problem," he said.

Francy said the ordeal lasted for hours with stops at a 7-Eleven to the Hypoluxo Scrub Natural Area.

While at the trail, Francy said Lusane told him, "I know where you live. If you go to the police, I will kill you and your family."

Danielle Leonard/WPTV This is one of the places that Noel Francy was made to drive while being held at gunpoint for hours.

That's when, Francy said, he got out of the car, jumped several fences and called his wife.

Francy said he focused on staying calm the entire time.

"Exactly, exactly, but I just focused because I only have one son and my wife," he said.

Francy said Lusane took off in his car. Hours later, detectives located it at a convenience store on Seacrest Boulevard.

Police arrested Lusane inside, saying he was found with Francy's cellphone, debit cards and driver's license.

He's currently being held on multiple charges, including robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

So, does Francy still want to be a Lyft driver?

"No, I'm scared," he said.