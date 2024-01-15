Boynton Beach carjacker tells Lyft driver 'I will kill you and your family,' police say

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A 21-year-old man faces multiple charges after a Lyft driver was robbed and carjacked in Boynton Beach last week, police said.

The incident occurred Thursday morning at 3001 N Seacrest Blvd., according to a probable cause affidavit.

The driver told police the situation began when he arrived at 1071 Peak Road at 8 a.m. for a pickup, and two men entered the back seat of his vehicle.

The victim started to drive to the drop-off destination of 3001 N. Seacrest Boulevard, but while stopped at a stop sign at East Palm Drive, one of the passengers got out of the car. The other passenger, later identified as Evandole Lusane, 21, of Riviera Beach, remained in the back seat.

The driver told police that Lusane took out a firearm and told him to drive to a Bank of America located at Federal Highway and Hypoluxo Road in Lantana.

While driving to the Bank of America, the driver said the suspect threatened him and held him at gunpoint.

When the Lyft driver arrived at the bank, he discovered the ATM wasn't working, the affidavit said Lusane forced him to drive to another Bank of America located at 4793 N. Congress Ave. in Boynton Beach.

While at that location, the victim said he withdrew $300 and kept circling, making about five more withdrawals totaling $1,000.

The affidavit said Lusane then forced the Lyft driver to go to a 7-Eleven located at 744 W. Boynton Beach Blvd. where the suspect took the keys of the car, entered the store and made a purchase.

Police said Lusane then returned and forced the driver to go to the Hypoluxo Scrub Trail. Once they arrived, investigators said Lusane shoved his firearm in the victim's neck and told him, "I know where you live. If you go to the police, I will kill you and your family."

The victim then got out of the car and ran away, hopping over fences to escape the situation.

In addition to having his vehicle stolen, police said the Lyft driver had his cellphone, wallet and the cash he withdrew from the bank taken.

Investigators later learned that the victim's 2015 Honda CRV was last seen driving eastbound on 45th Street in West Palm Beach.

Boynton Beach detectives later reviewed surveillance video at the 7-Eleven, which helped them identify Lusane.

At about 8:40 p.m. Thursday, detectives later found the victim's Honda parked at a Kwik Stop convenience store located at 3001 N. Seacrest Boulevard.

As officers approached the entrance of the store, they noticed Lusane near an ATM. They said he became aware of the officers and tried to hide inside the back of the store. However, police were able to arrest Lusane and found the victim's cellphone, debit cards, credit card and driver's license near the ATM.

Investigators said surveillance video showed Lusane using the victim's debit cards while at the store's ATM.

Lusane faces charges of carjacking with a firearm, kidnapping, robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Online jail records show that he is being held at the main Palm Beach County jail without bond.