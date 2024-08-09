'It's heartbreaking:' Loved ones hold candlelight vigil for mother, daughter killed in Boynton Beach crash

It was an emotional evening for loved ones who held for a vigil to rememeber the life of a mother and daughter from Boynton Beach.

Marcia Pochette and Jenice Woods were killed last Tuesday after being struck by a speeding vehicle near the Meadows of Boynton Beach neighborhood.

“It’s my first time seeing a family member in a crash, so for me to experience it as a brother, it was very emotional,” stated family friend Brenton McKinney.

The lives of Pochette and Woods brought in several people near the scene of the crash on Thursday night.

Dozens of loved ones are gathering to remember the life of Jenice Woods and Marcia Pochette — a Boynton Beach mother and daughter who were killed in a car crash on July 30th. pic.twitter.com/YK9W8yQi4L — Zitlali Solache (@zitlalisolache) August 9, 2024

"They’re beautiful people. A lovely family," stated Carmen. "It’s heartbreaking and I give my condolences to the family.”

Along with candlelight, flowers and prayers — dozens of people remembered Pochette and Woods.

“Always warm and welcoming people and I’m really gonna miss that, truly,” stated Carmen.

McKinney said it's been an emotional week for him, as he knew Woods and considered her family.

“She always had a smile on her face, she was always happy," shared McKinney.

Many stood beside one another grieving, with support of the community.

“Everybody here that’s supporting them, they love them," stated Carmen. "It’s shocking and it was so rapid and quick. Just pray that everybody here loves on them.”

Family members add Pochette and Woods will be laid to rest next Saturday.