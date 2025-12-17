Inn at Boynton Beach to be demolished Wednesday as city pushes to revitalize area

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The Boynton Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) is tearing down a hotel today as part of a significant transformation of Boynton Beach Boulevard.

The Inn at Boynton Beach, a 2.11-acre property at 480 W. Boynton Beach Boulevard, will be demolished at 10 a.m. in what the city says is a "major step" to revitalize the area. The demolition is not open to the public.

The CRA paid $75,000 with funds from the county's Solid Waste Authority’s Blighted and Distressed Property Clean-Up Grant Program to offset demolition costs and accelerate progress at the site.

On Oct. 1, the property was acquired by the city for over $8 million to encourage "catalytic redevelopment along Boynton Beach’s main east–west corridor," according to a statement from the CRA.

The CRA also said in the statement the importance of this demollition for the city's Master Plan.

"...Its redevelopment will play a significant role in creating a more welcoming, accessible, and vibrant corridor that reflects both the CRA’s vision and the City of Boynton Beach’s Master Plan, which prioritizes strategic investments in key corridors, enhanced mobility, and high-quality urban design."

WPTV reported on the sale of the property in August and how long-term occupants were given two weeks to find a new place to stay.