BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Boynton Beach woman said she's running out of time to find a new place to live.

For the past year, 75-year-old Sue Horoff has called a small room at the Inn at Boynton home. She said it's not perfect, but it has given her stability on a fixed income.

WATCH BELOW: 'The money I have doesn't meet the money they need,' Sue Horoff tells WPTV

Resident fears homelessness as Inn at Boynton prepares for sale

"Of course I'd like to live in a better place, I'd love to have a kitchen, I cook," Horoff said.

That stability is now at risk. A letter delivered to tenants says residents must leave within two weeks.

"I hate the thought of being homeless, especially at age 75," Horoff said. "I was aware they were trying to sell the property and make changes, but I didn't know I'd have so little time."

The Boynton Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) has been negotiating to buy the 2.1-acre property since May. The latest agreement puts the purchase price at $8.1 million, with the stipulation that the property be delivered "unoccupied."

Horoff said property managers have been kind, but she doesn't know where she'll be able to afford next.

"There are some extended stays up around Lake Worth, but I have to have the money to move in there," Horoff explained. "The money I have doesn't meet the money they need, so there's this $300 to $400 window that I don't know how that can be covered for me."

WPTV reached out to the CRA of Boynton Beach. A spokesperson said the sale isn't final, and the CRA's role begins only after the property is vacated and the sale is finalized.

Until then, they say, all actions are up to the property owner — who has indicated tenants could be given more time and assistance finding other housing, that doesn't include financial help or vouchers.

Still, for Horoff, uncertainty looms as she shuffles through her belongings, unsure where she'll go next.

The Inn at Boynton sits at one of the most visible gateways into the city, just off I-95 and Boynton Beach Boulevard.

The CRA said redevelopment of the site is part of a larger plan to revitalize the Boynton Beach Boulevard District. However, for residents like Horoff, the future remains unclear.