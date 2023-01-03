Hit-run victim during vigil in Boynton Beach 'little groggy but he's fighting'

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Through song and prayer, family members lifted up their beloved Bishop, Bernard Wright, as he recovers from a hit-and-run crash in Boynton Beach last week.

“He’s alert he’s a little groggy but he’s fighting,” his daughter, Jannerral wright, said during a medical briefing and vigil Monday outside Delray Medical Center.

The 70-year-old is now on his way to recovery after a week of treatment while in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Last Monday, Wright was the victim of a hit-and-run on Federal Highway, while attending a prayer vigil for Stanley Davis III, the teenager who died on a dirt bike a day after Christmas in 2021.

Doctors said Wright suffered broken bones in both legs and his right arm, requiring multiple surgeries. According to Dr. Igor Nichiporenko, assistant trauma medical director, Wright was taken off his ventilator Monday and is now breathing on his own.

He said Wright is also showing exceptional signs of improvement.

“Having only orthopedic injuries, not having any major bleeding into the chest or abdomen or for that matter and cranial injuries, it’s a blessing,” Nichiporenko said.

Wright's daughter is hopeful and looking forward to his full recovery.

“We are so happy today his progress even more when I walked in just now it is well,” she said.

As for the investigation, the family is still urging the driver to come forward. Investigators were able to locate the car involved — a newer-model white Chevy Camaro.

“It’s an accident when you’ve recognized what you’ve done it’s intent when you start covering it up,” she added.

Doctors said by Wednesday, Wright will be removed from ICU to start physical therapy. He’s expected to make a full recovery within the next two to three weeks.

