Police seek hit-and-run driver who seriously injured man recording vigil on Facebook Live

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a 70-year-old man Monday during an evening of remembrance.

The family of Bernard Wright said they are devastated by the incident.

Wright was attending the vigil, organized by Bryce Graham, remembering 13-year-old Stanley Davis III one year after his death. Wright was struck just after he finished recording the vigil on Facebook Live.

Graham said he was walking across the street with Wright but stopped to speak with someone.

Wright is recovering at Delray Medical Center.

Jeff Ringrose/WPTV Vigil organizer Bryce Graham explains the moments before and after Rev. Bernard Wright was struck by a car.

"He is heavily sedated, because of the level of pain and injuries he has sustained; that's the best way to keep comfortable," Graham said.

Wright's family hopes the person responsible for the crash will come forward.

"The family is shattered. He is their husband, their father, their grandfather, their great-grandfather, he is their backbone," Graham said. "So, they are having a hard time and are praying for the best outcome for him."

In the meantime, a press conference will be held on Thursday at noon on the 800 block of North Federal Highway, the same location the hit-and-run occurred.

Anyone with information regarding the crash or the whereabouts of the person driving a white, newer model Chevrolet Camaro at the time of the crash should call Officer Mastro at 561-742-6100.