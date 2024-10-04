Harvey E. Oyer Jr. Park in Boynton Beach protected from developers

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A popular park and boat ramp in Palm Beach County will be protected from developers.

City leaders in Boynton Beach voted unanimously this week to prevent any hotels, lodging or restaurants from being built at Harvey E. Oyer Jr. Park and boat ramp.

After controversial development plans surfaced at Jonathan Dickinson State Park in Martin County, there were concerns that the park would only be protected from developers for another 15 years.

After that it could have been sold to developers.

"People throughout the entire county, other counties come here [and] they say this is the best park to go. You're right next to the inlet," boater William Shortley said. "If they want to build hotels and other stuff like that, tell them to go on to the other side, Ocean Ridge, not Boynton Beach."

With this week's decision, the only retail development allowed at the park will be for the sale of concession items, such as drinks, tackle gear, food and ice.