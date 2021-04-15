Watch
Former Boynton Beach deputy fire chief sues city following mural fiasco

Latosha Clemons suing city for defamation, negligence
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A former deputy fire chief in Boynton Beach is suing the city after the faces of two Black firefighters were removed from a public mural last year.

Latosha Clemons was the first black female deputy fire chief in the city.

She was included in a mural honoring the city's past, but her image was replaced with a white face.

Boynton Beach's mayor called what happened "an example of racial inequality in the city."

Clemons is now suing the city for defamation and negligence.

The mural was redone and the city fired the city's public arts manager and removed the fire chief.

