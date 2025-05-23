Family remembers PBSO cadet killed in motorcycle crash as 'person of service'

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — It's been nearly a week since the fatal motorcycle crash in Boynton Beach, and 19-year-old Mike Grajales’ family is beginning to find peace through the pain.

His brother, Oscar Grajales, spoke with WPTV’s Zitlali Solache at the memorial site and said the family is now focused on ways to keep his spirit alive.

Oscar said Mike was a loving family member and dedicated Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office cadet.

“He was a person of service, you know, that’s why he wanted to go into law enforcement,” said Oscar.

According to Boynton Beach police, last Friday Mike was heading north on his motorcycle on Congress Avenue when a car heading west on Renaissance Way collided with him. Mike was taken to the hospital and did not make it.

“When I noticed that his location was stuck in the middle of the road here, something gave me a feeling,” he said. “That was a hard day. Friday was a hard day.”

As the days go on, Oscar’s finding peace from the pain. He said they will hold on to memories, images, and videos of Mike.

“Everybody’s been giving me a sense of purpose, and what that is celebrating his life,” said Oscar.

Oscar is calling for change on that busy roadway, but will turn his focus to keeping Mike’s legacy alive.

“Instead of making a U-turn where it’s appropriately placed, we lost a life, and it’s sad that he had to be that example for a death trap on the road," he said.

Police said there are no criminal charges for the driver at this time.

A celebration of life will be held for Mike this Saturday starting at 10 a.m. at Serenity Funeral Home.