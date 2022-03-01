Family of teen killed in dirt bike crash wants Boynton Beach officer fired

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Watch the news conference at 11 a.m. below:

The family of a Boynton Beach teenager who died after an attempted traffic stop is asking the officer involved to be fired.

The 13-year-old family's attorney, Ben Crump, claims an officer struck and killed Stanley Davis III, but police claim the teen lost control of the bike and crashed during the pursuit.

"At this point, in the preliminary investigation, I am not seeing any evidence or heard any witnesses testimony that states that the officer's vehicle came in contact with the dirt bike," Boynton Beach Police Chief Michael Gregory said.

Surveillance video obtained by WPTV showed Davis fueling up his red and white dirt bike at the Boynton Chevon gas station shortly before the crash.

As Davis pulled out of the gas station, a Boynton Beach police SUV could be seen following him.

In a news release, Crump listed almost two dozen incidents involving the same officer. The release claims the officer was suspended multiple times for violating policy on vehicular pursuit. Two of those incidents resulted in a death.

The Boynton Beach Police Department's pursuit policy states there must be an immediate danger to the officer or public, more so than the danger of the pursuit, and a pursuit must only happen if an officer believes a forcible felony has been committed, like an armed robbery or a murder.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The family and their attorney will be speaking at 11 a.m. on Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale. You can watch it live in this article.

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to call police at 561-732-8116 or submit video evidence via BBPD.org so that it can also be provided to FHP.

