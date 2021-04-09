Delray Affair kicks off this weekend at Boynton Beach Mall with new name

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The Delray Affair has been held annually in Delray Beach for more than 50 years.

However, this year's event has moved north to the Boynton Beach Mall to an outdoor, socially distanced art affair.

The free event called the Affair of the Arts will showcase local artists and crafters Friday through Sunday on the north side of the mall.

Food vendors and music will also be on site.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday then 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

WPTV The 2021 Delray Affair will be held outside the Boynton Beach Mall and called the Affair of the Arts.

"Although we are not able to hold the traditional Delray Affair event this year, we are happy to announce that many of the artists our guests have come to know and love will be present at our Affair of the Arts event in Boynton Beach," Nancy Stewart of Festival Management Group said in a written statement.

Organizers said they were disappointed that they were unable to hold the traditional Delray Affair this year but are already making plans for their 60th-anniversary event in 2022.

