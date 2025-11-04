BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Nearly seven months after losing their home in a fire, a Boynton Beach couple is still struggling to get back on their feet, but community support is giving them new hope.

James and Mammie Wright first shared their story at WPTV’s “Let’s Hear It” event in Boynton Beach in October. The elderly couple told reporter Ange Toussaint they’ve been experiencing homelessness since their home caught fire in April, staying with friends, family and in motels while searching for permanent housing.

Community rallies around Boynton Beach elderly couple who lost home in fire

“I come out of my bathroom and tell my husband I smell something burning,” Mammie Wright recalled.

Now, the couple is living in a motel while they continue searching for a permanent place to stay.

Their story sparked an outpouring of support from the community, including business owners across Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast.

“Wow, that’s crazy!” Fred Yorloff reacted after watching the family’s story.

Fred Yorloff and Dominic Guerrero from Infinity Roofing and Siding, who saw the Wrights’ story and decided to take action.

“Just how bad I feel for them,” Guerrero said. “We’d love to go out and help them put that tarp up, seal that up at least to mitigate water and stop it from getting worse.”

Yorloff says it’s often a struggle for families to recover after a disaster, and many simply don’t know where to turn.

“To see what people go through when something like this happens, whether it’s a fire or hurricane, and when you’re talking to them on their front lawn, everything is upside down,” he said.

The Boynton Beach Fire Department has deemed the Wrights’ home unlivable due to extensive roof and fire damage. With no insurance and limited income, the couple says they are determined to rebuild their lives.

“We hope to be able to get us a place, doesn’t have to be a mansion,” Mammie said.

The Area Agency on Aging for Palm Beach County says it has received numerous calls from residents eager to help. A spokesperson confirmed the agency’s legal team will be working directly with the Wrights to connect them to long-term resources.