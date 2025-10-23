Elderly couple faces homelessness after fire destroys longtime home

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Boynton Beach couple, who spent five decades in the same home, say they are now facing homelessness after a fire tore through their house earlier this year.

James and Mammie Wright have lived in their Boynton Beach home since 1974. But on April 27, a fire swept through the property, leaving behind heavy smoke damage, a collapsed roof, and a lifetime of memories reduced to ashes.

“I was in the bathroom washing up and I smelled smoke,” said Mammie Wright. “I told my husband I smell something burning. I’m standing there and seeing the smoke go around my utility door.”

Within hours, the couple’s home was unlivable. The Boynton Beach Fire Department said the cause of the fire remains undetermined, but inspectors declared the structure uninhabitable.

WPTV visited the home of the couple after speaking with them at our Let’s Hear It event held in Boynton Beach on Wednesday. When we arrived, the Wrights walked through what used to be their living room and kitchen, now dark, moldy spaces. Old photos, church suits, and other personal belongings remain scattered throughout the home.

“This used to be the living room,” Wright said softly. “I took all my pictures off the wall.”

The couple said they had paid off their mortgage early, hoping to live out their retirement years in peace. But they did not have homeowners insurance, and their fixed Social Security income isn’t enough to rebuild.

They attempted to sell the damaged home to an investor, but the deal recently fell through when the buyer reduced the offer.

Since the fire, the Wrights have been living with friends and in motels for months. They say the emotional and financial strain has been overwhelming.

“It was really, really hard,” Mammie said. “A lot of times I couldn’t sleep at night. I’d wake up hoping something would change, but it didn’t,” added James.

The Area Agency on Aging of Palm Beach and Treasure Coast says situations like the Wrights’ are becoming more common as housing costs rise and elderly residents struggle on fixed incomes.

“It happens more frequently than you would expect,” said Dwight Chenette, executive director of the agency. “We receive many calls for housing assistance, it’s one of the top reasons people reach out.

The agency told WPTV they are working to connect the Wrights with local programs that can provide legal aid and housing support.

“We have specially trained representatives who are familiar with the resources available for seniors,” Chenette said.

The Wrights say they’re hopeful help will come soon.

Residents in need of elderly housing or legal assistance can contact the Area Agency on Aging at 866-684-5885.