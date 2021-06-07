Boynton Beach to look at development ideas for Federal Highway

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Last August, WPTV first told you about neighbors fighting to stop a proposed project along Federal Highway in Boynton Beach.

The Boynton Community Redevelopment Agency heard the protests and is now looking for other options.

"This is a very special corner," said Kim Kelly, who has owned Hurricane Alley for decades.

Sitting right off Ocean Avenue and Federal Highway in Boynton Beach, Kelly is one of the many businesses that had been fighting for the perfect development in this slice of downtown.

"Not the standard mixed-use," Kelly said.

Kelly is not along. On Tuesday, the Boynton Community Redevelopment Agency will vote on starting a process to accept submissions for development projects.

"We have a lot of different opportunities available to us," said Mayor Steven Grant.

Grant said the CRA board will make sure they listen to what the community wants.

"We want community involvement like the Town Square because we are using taxpayers dollars," Grant said.

About 500 people answered a public survey about what they would like to see go here. 80% people said they would like to see restaurants and 70% said they would like to see retail space.

Other answers include wanting a grocery store, open public space, and more public parking.

"I'd love to see like a giant stable farmers' market that is open every day with really good options for people to shop at," said Amber Benjamin with Guac-A-Go.

Benjamin said this area has endless potential, which is great for her new business

"The more people downtown, the better," Benjamin said.

The CRA will vote to start the "request for proposal" process on Tuesday. Developers would have until September to submit their project ideas to the board.