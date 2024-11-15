Boynton Beach shooting near church sends man to hospital

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting Friday afternoon in Boynton Beach, police said.

The shooting occurred at about 1:45 p.m. at 236 Northeast 12th Ave. near the intersection of Northeast Second Street.

When officers arrived at the scene they found the victim. Boynton Beach Fire Rescue took him to Delray Medical Center with an apparent gunshot wound.

WPTV Crime scene tape was posted outside the New Disciples Worship Center in Boynton Beach after a shooting on Nov. 15, 2024.

A WPTV news crew spotted crime scene tape posted outside the New Disciples Worship Center.

Police said detectives were at the scene investigating. No arrests have been made.

No other details were immediately available.