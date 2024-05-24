Boynton Beach prepares to honor those who 'gave the ultimate sacrifice'

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Dozens of volunteers and city officials in Boynton Beach spent Friday morning preparing to pay tribute to our fallen heroes.

About 50 volunteers from local businesses and city commissioners placed American flags on hundreds of graves at Boynton Beach Memorial Park and Mausoleum ahead of Memorial Day.

The city leader in charge of veteran affairs said this is in preparation for a solemn holiday.

"It's just such an altruistic gesture by the community and outpouring of love, and you can't help but feel for it," Jim Czizik of Boynton Beach said.

Workers were also busy repainting parts of the cemetery as part of a beautification project.

WPTV Boynton Beach Commissioner Thomas Turkin speaks about how the city is honoring fallen service members on Memorial Day.

Boynton Beach Commissioner Thomas Turkin said they're leading by example.

"It's not just about saying and recognizing Memorial Day," Turkin said. "We don't really say 'Happy Memorial Day.' It's more of an acknowledgment, a day of acknowledgment. I think what we're doing here is action. We're not just saying, 'Oh, we remember our veterans, we remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.' The whole community here is rounded up, and we're putting in the work, and we're showing through action our gratitude."

This is all leading up to a ceremony the city is hosting Sunday at 2-3 p.m. at Boynton Beach Memorial Park along Seacrest Boulevard.

The event is free and open to everyone.