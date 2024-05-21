Memorial Day ceremonies and events in Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Memorial Day is Monday. Here is a listing of local events in our community to pay tribute to members of the military who paid the ultimate sacrifice in defending our country. All events are free and open to the public. WPTV's Mike Trim and Ashley Glass are honored to emcee two of our local events.

South Florida National Cemetery

Time: 10 a.m.

Where: 6501 State Road 7, Lake Worth

WPTV anchor Mike Trim is the emcee for the South Florida National Cemetery Memorial Day ceremony. The ceremony will be held in the new Assembly Area, with volunteers setting up the flags and cannons at 8:30 a.m. The ceremony will begin with color guards and end with a cannon salute.

More info: https://www.cem.va.gov/Memorial-Day/

Boca Raton

Time: 9 a.m.

Where: 451 SW 4th Ave., Boca Raton

Featured speakers: Bob Slone, Veteran Air Force Sergeant, Commander American Legion Post 277; Johnathan Oakley, Retired US Marine, Senior Director of Mission United; Sally Nemes, Regent Estahakee Chapter NSDAR; Cary Reichbach, Veteran US Army, Founder Grey Team. Limited seating is provided. Return for a free concert at the Mizner Park Amphitheater from 7-9 p.m. featuring The American Sirens. Enjoy an evening of patriotic and American favorites from a vintage concert experience inspired by Postmodern Jukebox, The Andrews Sisters and more.

Chairs and blankets are welcome. $5 chair rental. Free for active military, veterans and Gold Star families. Refreshments will also be available for purchase. No coolers or outside alcoholic beverages are permitted.

More info: https://www.myboca.us/1470/Memorial-Day

Fort Pierce

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Where: 600 N. Indian River Drive, Fort Pierce

Memorial Day Ceremony hosted by American Legion Post #40. Guest speaker is Mayor Linda Hudson.

More info: Fort Pierce Memorial Day

Jupiter

Time: 9 a.m.

Where: Veteran's Memorial – Town Municipal Complex, 210 Military Trail

WPTV anchor Ashley Glass is the emcee for Jupiter's annual Memorial Day ceremony.

The keynote speaker is U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla. There will be an unveiling of the second installment of the Veterans Memorial Bricks. Presentation of colors by the Jupiter Police Honor Guard and music by the Jupiter High School Choir.

More info: https://www.jupiter.fl.us/1836/Veterans-Memorial?mc_cid=f4a39a5614&mc_eid=f7cadfafe0

Lantana

Time: 11:15 a.m.–2 p.m.

Where: 3691 Seacrest Boulevard

Forgotten Soldiers Outreach invites the public to attend the family friendly 19th annual "A Day to Remember" Memorial Day Service hosted by Palm Beach Memorial Park. This year's theme is Honoring Our Florida Army National Guard.

More Info: call 561-369-2933 or visit www.forgottensoldiers.org

Palm Beach Gardens

Time: 9 a.m.

Where: Veterans Plaza Amphitheater, 10500 North Military Trail

The city of Palm Beach Gardens honors our nation's fallen service members at a Memorial Day Ceremony. The event will include the Presentation of Colors, a wreath-laying ceremony and patriotic music by Palm Beach Gardens High School. If inclement weather occurs, the ceremony will take place in the Council Chambers, 10500 North Military Trail.

More Info: Call 561-630-1100, visit https://www.pbgfl.com/774/Memorial-Day-Ceremony, or email recinfo@pbgfl.com.

Port St Lucie

Time: 10 a.m.

Where: 2100 SE Veterans Memorial Parkway

The city of Port St Lucie will honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. The ceremony will feature guest speakers, including retired Lt. Cmdr. Bobbi Williams, who will share their personal stories and ensure veterans are honored and remembered. The ceremony will also include a performance of "God Bless America" and an armed forces medley by the Port St. Lucie Community Band, a rifle salute, the national anthem, a resounding of taps and more. Vice Mayor Jolien Caraballo will be among the notable figures attending the Memorial Day service. Seating is limited, arriving early is recommended and bring a chair.

More info: Call 772-878-2277 or visit https://www.cityofpsl.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/17536/685

Royal Palm Beach

Time: 9 a.m.

Where: Veterans Park Amphitheater, 1036 Royal Palm Beach Blvd.

The event includes guest speakers, laying of the wreath to honor the men and women who died serving our country, a 21-gun salute, a battle cross presentation and fallen soldiers tribute.

More info: https://www.royalpalmbeachfl.gov/parksrec/page/memorial-day-ceremony-1

Sebastian

Time: 11 a.m.

Where: Sebastian Riverview Park

Memorial Day Ceremony

More info: https://www.facebook.com/veteranscouncilirc/posts/pfbid0gGieyeKCfDpP7vQXab55BVBKrcJHwHsZfvF86jVtezkkfV7xT4G3q5KgF4gYQVtWl

Stuart

Time: 10 a.m.

Where: 300 SE Ocean Blvd.

The city of Stuart hosts its annual Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony. The parade begins at SE Amerigo Ave. and ends at Memorial Park. The Ceremony begins at Memorial park at 11 a.m.

More Info: 772-220-4127 or info@stuartparades.com or visit https://www.martinarts.org/resources/cultural_calendar.html/event/2024/05/27/city-of-stuart-annual-memorial-day-parade-and-ceremony/483483

Vero Beach- Indian River County Memorial Day Ceremony

Time: 9 a.m.

Where: Riverside Park

The Veteran's Council of Indian River County is hosting the Memorial Day ceremony, which will include full military honors and the Parade of Colors. The guest speaker is U.S. Navy Cmdr. Michael Fortunato. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Parking is free.

More info: Call 772-410-5820