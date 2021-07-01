Boynton Beach prepares for festivities to celebrate Fourth of July

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Residents in Boynton Beach are preparing for a weekend of patriotic fun to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The city will host a free celebration of live music, food trucks and one of the largest fireworks displays in Palm Beach County.

The family-friendly event will take place at Intracoastal Park, located at 2240 N. Federal Hwy., on Sunday from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The celebration will also include a water show with athletes on water-propelled jet boards surfing the skies.

Complimentary shuttles will operate starting at 5:30 p.m. from three locations. Parking is free at the locations below:

Public parking lots at the corner of Seacrest and Boynton Beach boulevards

Journey Church, located at 715 Federal Hwy.

NYU Langone, 3301 Quantum Blvd.

A rideshare dropoff and pickup location will also be located at Harvey E. Oyer Jr. Park at 2010 N. Federal Hwy.

A 20-minute fireworks display with patriotic music overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.

Click here to learn more about the event.

