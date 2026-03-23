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Boynton Beach police respond to helicopter crash

A helicopter crashed into a vacant warehouse in Boynton Beach on March 23, 2026, according to police.
WPTV
A helicopter crashed into a vacant warehouse in Boynton Beach on March 23, 2026, according to police.
A helicopter crashed into a vacant warehouse in Boynton Beach on March 23, 2026, according to police.
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A helicopter crashed into a vacant warehouse in Boynton Beach on Monday, according to police.

According to a post on the Boynton Beach Police Department's Facebook page, the crash occurred near the 3800 block of South Congress Avenue near the Monterey Bay community just before 12:30 p.m.

Police said officers and fire rescue personnel are "actively working" the scene.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt.

Stay with WPTV.com and WPTV News for updates.

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