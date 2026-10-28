BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach city leaders are considering potential changes to the city's parking ordinance after residents raised concerns about limited parking options and challenges enforcing the rules in different neighborhoods.

The ordinance, which took effect in February, restricts parking on public streets, swales and sidewalks. Violations can result in a $25 fine.

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Boynton Beach leaders consider changes to parking ordinance after residents raise concerns

Residents hosting parties, family gatherings or open houses can temporarily allow yard parking for up to 12 hours within 24 hours, provided vehicles do not obstruct traffic.

While some residents say the rules have improved neighborhood conditions, others argue they do not account for differences in neighborhood layouts and homeowners association (HOA) restrictions.

At a recent commission meeting, Commissioner Aimee Kelley raised concerns about residents in District Four who have limited options for parking on their own property.

"We're running into an issue where what might work in other areas of the city are not working in District Four," Kelley said.

Kelley explained that some HOAs prohibit residents from parking in swales or expanding their driveways, leaving public streets as their only practical parking option.

"They're limited by their HOA on how they can enhance or modify their driveways, so they can't make more parking," Kelley said.

District Two faces a different set of challenges, including narrow streets, small lots and limited driveway space. City officials said enforcement in that district remains on hold while traffic-engineering plans are developed.

Boynton Beach Police Chief Joseph DeGiulio also questioned whether the ordinance's existing exceptions can be enforced consistently.

DeGiulio said monitoring whether a vehicle has exceeded the 12-hour parking allowance is difficult for enforcement personnel.

"The 12-hour parking, that's another thing; we can't enforce that. We can't sit in front of a car for 12 hours," DeGiulio said.

One potential solution discussed at the meeting is establishing specific overnight parking restrictions. Police Capt. Steve Burdelski suggested prohibiting street parking between midnight and 6 a.m. as one option for the commission to consider.

Officials also discussed identifying specific streets or areas that may need exceptions, as well as installing no-parking signs on roads where parked vehicles could prevent emergency responders from getting through.

However, some city leaders emphasized that the current ordinance has helped address longstanding parking and accessibility concerns in certain neighborhoods.

Commissioner Thomas Turkin said the changes have made a noticeable difference in his neighborhood.

"Our neighborhood has been cleaned up dramatically. People can navigate," Turkin said.

City leaders agreed that any changes should address the different needs of neighborhoods without reversing improvements to public safety, sidewalk access and emergency vehicle clearance.

No changes have been finalized. City staff will work with commissioners and the mayor to develop potential amendments and return with options for further discussion in December.