Boynton Beach homeowners struggle with new parking rules that could fine them for parking on their property

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach homeowners are navigating new parking regulations that could result in fines for parking on their own property, as the city begins enforcement of rules designed to keep roadways clear for emergency vehicles.

This marks the first full week since the new parking ordinance took effect, with residents scrambling to find solutions for vehicles that no longer have legal parking spots.

Aspine Subtyn, a Boynton Beach resident, faces a common dilemma.

His family of six each owns a car, but his driveway only accommodates three vehicles. The remaining cars are parked in the grass, which now violates city code.

"My family, they're for my family," Subtyn said.

He's seeking quotes to expand his driveway to comply with the new rules, but the financial burden may be too much.

"No," Subtyn said when asked if he could afford the driveway expansion right now.

Despite the new regulations, violations remain visible throughout the city. Cars continue to park in grass areas, block sidewalks and occupy swales.

Code enforcement officers have been spotted monitoring these infractions, with their vehicles positioned across from violating cars.

The city generated significant community response when WPTV posted about the changes on Facebook, receiving over 300 responses from residents expressing questions and concerns about the new ordinance.

WPTV took concerns to John Bonafair, director of the public safety department.

He previously stated the city would not begin issuing citations immediately on Feb. 1. Instead, officials plan an extended period of education and warnings before imposing fines.

"We're out there targeting some major offenders that we've received complaints for years and years and years, people abusing the city and their neighbors, that's primarily who we're going for, we're not going after the average citizen," Bonafair said.

The new regulations also prohibit inoperable vehicles and long-term parking of oversized trucks, though work trucks remain permitted as long as they follow the parking ordinance.

"The spirit of the law is to make sure there aren't derelict vehicles parked on properties and that the thoroughfares are open for public safety vehicles," Bonafair said.

For residents whose vehicles don't fit on their driveways, Bonafair said the city plans to work with them on solutions.

The parking changes aim to address safety concerns for first responders who previously encountered blocked roadways, though the transition period reveals ongoing challenges for families with multiple vehicles and limited driveway space.

Supporters of the new parking rules tell WPTV the new policy will clean up the neighborhood which will in turn benefit their property value.

