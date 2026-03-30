Boynton Beach handyman sues city over ordinance banning his work truck from his own driveway

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — We’re hearing from people in Boynton Beach who are turning to us for answers about a growing citywide controversy — regulations on where residents can park their vehicles on their own property.

'That’s how I make a living, without that I can’t do anything,' Bali Ramnarace tells WPTV's Joel Lopez

Boynton Beach handyman sues city over ordinance banning his work truck

At the center of one lawsuit is Bali Ramnarace, a single father and handyman who has parked his work truck in his driveway for the last 45 years. Now, the city said it has to go.

Ramnarace said he desperately needs the truck to carry supplies for his job, but the city claims it violates its oversized commercial vehicle ordinance.

“They fine us $345, plus a month from now will be $75 a day,” Ramnarace said.

“I think they should have some consideration, because I’m handicapped and this is very convenient when this is here at my house,” he said. “That’s how I make a living, without that I can’t do anything."

Ramnarace wants the city to “grandfather in” his truck, allowing it to stay on his property.

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“In 45 years I never had a problem and now they come and tell me I have to move my truck,” he said.

When Lopez reached out to the city, officials said they do not provide waivers or grandfathering for trucks, no matter how long they’ve been parked there.

Ramnarace said his vehicle meets all city large vehicle limitations, except for the fact that it’s a truck.

“I always do what they say, 10-foot box truck, single axle, no more than 16,000 pounds in weight, this is only 5,900,” he explained.

According to Boynton Beach’s code of ordinances, the following vehicles are prohibited from parking in residential

driveways:



Any truck, truck cab, truck trailer, farm, or construction vehicle or heavy equipment, semi-tractor, bus, dump truck, or wrecker/tow truck.

Any motor vehicle with more than two axles excluding a recreational vehicle.

Any motor vehicle with a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating greater than 16,000 pounds excluding an RV.

Any truck with a GVWR between 14,000 and 16,001 pounds designed or modified for commercial moving, shipping, or trucking purposes.

When asked what he’ll do if he can’t keep the truck at home, Ramnarace said: “I don’t know what I have to do, they did not say where we can park it.”

The city declined to comment further due to pending litigation. Ramnarace believes this is about more than just his driveway.

“It’s ridiculous what they’re doing to people. People make a living by this,” he said.

Read more of WPTV's coverage below:

Boynton Beach Checking in on new parking rules that could lead to fines for homeowners Joel Lopez

Boynton Beach 'We can't park anywhere': Homeowners face new restrictions on their property Joel Lopez