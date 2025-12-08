Boynton Beach explores city-wide lighting master plan to boost safety and downtown growth

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach city leaders say it may soon be a lot brighter around town.

Commissioners are in the early stages of discussing a city-wide lighting master plan—a long-term roadmap aimed at improving safety, upgrading aging infrastructure, and supporting the city's billion-dollar investment into its growing downtown.

Commissioner Thomas Turkin said there appears to be full support on the dais to move the idea forward.

"It seems like we have consensus amongst the whole body to pursue a city-wide master plan for lighting," Turkin said.

Before any changes are made, the city says it needs a complete audit of its current lighting system. Boynton Beach maintains more than 5,700 city-owned lights, and a recent spot check found nearly 100 malfunctions along major roadways.

Turkin said that data will help identify which areas need immediate attention—whether they're high-traffic corridors, places with elevated crime, or neighborhoods that remain under-lit at night.

"Is there an opportunity for corridors that involve more pedestrian traffic, that have higher crime rates, or aren't as illuminated?" he said.

City officials say the master plan would also address broader concerns residents have raised for years about visibility, walkability, and safety across Boynton Beach.

Boynton Beach has seen more than $1 billion in public and private investment in and around its downtown in recent years, and city leaders say lighting plays an important role in creating the environment they want for residents, visitors, and businesses.

"It's one of those things... when you have roads that don't look good, you have excessive trash, you have poor lighting… it creates an environment that is not something people would want to invest in." Turkin said.

The city has already spent more than $900,000 this fiscal year powering its existing poles. With any expansion likely to increase costs, commissioners say they'll be exploring state and federal grants to avoid placing additional burden on taxpayers.

"This isn't just about lighting," Turkin added. "This is about cleanliness, community safety, and economic development."

Residents say they support the push. Fabian Martinez, who lives in Boynton Beach, told WPTV he notices a difference in areas that are well-lit.

"I think as the community starts to change, we need that — we need more lighting. It just makes us feel safer," Martinez said.

The lighting initiative remains in the preliminary phase. City staff will begin developing the scope of a lighting audit and outlining what a master plan could look like. That process will include public input.

If the city moves forward, Turkin believes residents could begin seeing improvements within a year of completing the plan.

