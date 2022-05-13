Boynton Beach driver who had medical episode to be reunited with good Samaritans

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — WATCH THE EVENT AT 1 P.M.

A woman who suffered a medical episode while driving through a busy Boynton Beach intersection last week will be reunited Friday with the strangers who came together to assist her.

The driver, Laurie Rabyor, spoke with WPTV and said she was filled with gratitude and joy after the good Samaritans came to her aid.

Rabyor became unconscious May 5 at the intersection of Congress Avenue and Woolbright Road in Boynton Beach

She said a mix of high-blood pressure medications and fasting for a colonoscopy was to blame.

Good Samaritans spring into action, help driver who had medical episode in Boynton Beach

Several good Samaritans came to the rescue, collectively stopping the car while one person tried to break a window with his fist.

Moments later, a woman grabbed a dumbbell from her car and handed it over to another man, who broke the glass. The dramatic rescue was all caught on a red-light camera.

After the good Samaritans got inside, they remained at the scene until paramedics arrived.

Rabyor will be reunited with everyone at a 1 p.m. event at the Boynton Beach Police Department.