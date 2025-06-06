Boynton Beach 16-year-old dies 2 days after gunshot wound to the head

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Boynton Beach claimed the life of a 16-year-old, police said.

Officials said officers were flagged down by a concerned father while responding to an unrelated traffic crash at about 3:30 p.m.

The father told officers that his 16-year-old son, Charles Morris Jr. of Boynton Beach, had just been shot near Northeast 10th Avenue.

According to police, the father explained that his son's friend had provided information to his son's mother, that Morris had been robbed and shortly afterward, he heard gunshots.

Officers then contacted Morris' mother, who said that when she last spoke to her son, he said he was going fishing with a friend in a nearby area.

Officers attempted to locate Morris by pinging his phone number through police dispatch. At that time, dispatch received a call about a shooting in the Preserve at Boynton Beach community.

Police responded to the Preserve and met with the 911 caller, who directed them to the southeast corner of the community.

Officers canvassed the area and found Morris on the ground in a vacant house at 1726 Northeast Sixth Street with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Boynton Beach Fire Rescue took Morris to Delray Medical Center as a trauma alert. However, police said the 16-year-old was pronounced dead at about 10:46 a.m. Friday.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Boynton Beach Detective Vargas by emailing VargasA@bbfl.us or calling 561-742-6163.