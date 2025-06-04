Watch Now
Boynton Beach Police Department investigating shooting within the Preserves community

Boynton Beach police confirm active investigation after reported shooting.
Boynton Beach Police Department vehicle, file
FILE PHOTO - Boynton Beach Police Department cruiser.
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The Boynton Beach Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in the 1700 block of NE 6th Street, within the Preserves community.

One victim has been transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

BBPD confirmed the investigation on their Facebook.

"We urge residents to avoid the area while officers remain on scene. Anyone with information is asked to call our non-emergency line at 561-732-8116."

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

