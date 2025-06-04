Boynton Beach Police Department investigating shooting within the Preserves community

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The Boynton Beach Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in the 1700 block of NE 6th Street, within the Preserves community.

One victim has been transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

BBPD confirmed the investigation on their Facebook.

"We urge residents to avoid the area while officers remain on scene. Anyone with information is asked to call our non-emergency line at 561-732-8116."

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.