Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyBoynton Beach

Actions

Live: AG Ashley Moody, state and local law enforcement in Boynton Beach for 'confidential security briefing'

Attorney General Ashley Moody Jury Duty Scam.png
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Florida Attorney General's Office
Attorney General Ashley Moody Jury Duty Scam.png
Posted at 2023-11-02T10:11:35-0400
and last updated 2023-11-02 11:18:01-04

WATCH THE NEWS CONFERENCE BELOW:

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is in Palm Beach County on Thursday for a "confidential security briefing" with state and local law enforcement leaders.

The meeting will take place in Boynton Beach and include representatives from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Florida Highway Patrol, according to a news release.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass and Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner will be among those in attendance.

Following their briefing, the law enforcement leaders are scheduled to address the media at 10:45 a.m. and highlight the importance of reporting suspicious activity.

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV Talk to an Anchor One on One

LET'S HEAR IT!