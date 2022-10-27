Watch Now
3 hurt in 4-vehicle crash involving semi on Interstate 95 in Boynton Beach

FHP: Teen driver fails to slow down for traffic, causing wreck
Four vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, were involved in a chain-reaction wreck on Interstate 95 in Boynton Beach, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Posted at 3:51 PM, Oct 27, 2022
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Three people were taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 southbound in Boynton Beach on Thursday.

Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lt. Indiana Miranda said the wreck happened just after noon near the Gateway Boulevard exit.

Traffic investigators said a Hyundai Sonata was traveling in the outside center lane of the interstate.

A Lexus RX300 was slowing down for traffic ahead and also traveling on the outside center.

At the same time, a tractor-trailer was in the inside center lane while a Chevrolet box truck was in the inside lane.

Miranda said the Sonata, driven by a teenage girl born in 2005, failed to slow down in time, causing the crash.

The front of the Sonata collided with the back of the Lexus.

The Sonata then went into the left shoulder and collided with the wall, bouncing into the path of the tractor-trailer.

The semi then lost control and hit the box truck.

Miranda said the driver of the tractor-trailer, the driver of the Sonata and a passenger in the teen's car were all taken to a hospital in stable condition.

FHP has not said if anyone would be cited for the crash.

