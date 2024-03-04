26-year-old woman, 24-year-old man identified in fatal Boynton Beach wreck

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Police in Boynton Beach released the names of two people who were killed in a Friday night wreck and are still seeking to identify a man injured in the crash.

The crash occurred at 9:15 p.m. at the intersection of Hypoluxo Road and Paxford Lane.

Investigators said the driver of a Honda traveling east on Hypoluxo Road experienced a medical episode, causing the car to veer into westbound traffic, resulting in a head-on collision with a westbound vehicle.

Police said the drivers of both vehicles, Alexandra Doran, 26, and Nicholas Tedesco, 24, both died from their injuries.

We need your help! If anyone has any information that could help identify the male involved, please reach out to us immediately.



Two passengers from Doran's vehicle sustained critical injuries. Police said one of the passengers, a Hispanic man, remains unidentified.

The unidentified victim is described as 5-foot-9 and weighing 180 pounds with black hair and multiple tattoos on his forearms.

If you can help identify the man, contact the Boynton Beach Police Department at 561-732-8116 or the traffic homicide investigator Officer Alexis at 561-742-6147.