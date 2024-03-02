2nd person dies from 2-vehicle crash in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A second person has died from a two-vehicle crash in Boynton Beach on Friday night, a city police spokeswoman said Saturday.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue initially said one person was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics on Hypoluxo Road near Paxford Lane.

The wreck occurred at about 9:10 p.m. and the scene was cleared by 11 p.m.

Three other patients were hurt and taken to a hospital though one of them died there, Holly Picciano told WPTV.

The Boynton Beach Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.

