2 brothers killed in Boynton Beach office shooting remembered by community

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Two brothers who were shot and killed inside a Boynton Beach office building Monday are being remembered by friends and musicians.

Richard Geragi, 72, and Charles Geragi, 67, were killed at All American Farms, a business they owned together. The suspect, 39-year-old Nesar Dawla, died by suicide after a police chase, according to investigators.

WPTV Reporter Zitlali Solache learned Richard was a well-known percussionist and vocalist across South Florida's music scene, performing from Miami to Delray Beach.

"Special guy, he just makes you feel special whenever you're around him and whenever you play with him. He just lifts the whole band," said friend, Jackson Bunn.

Bunn played along Richard for several years and said he was devastated when he learned about the brothers' deaths.

"I was just devastated. I was just silent, taken back. I was in shock," Bunn said.

Laura Sue Wilansky, a former band member, said Richard's death is a tremendous loss to the community.

"That person who killed him wasted. He had so much more he could've done. So much more he could've given," Wilansky said.

Friends described Richard as someone who truly loved life and expressed that joy through his music and interactions with others.

"He was someone who really loved life. His being, just expressed that in love and kindness to everyone and joy," one friend said.

Musicians who played alongside Richard said they want him remembered not just for his musical talents, but for his character both on and off the stage.

"Just a groovy guy that we're all going to deeply, deeply miss," Bunn said.

The tragedy has left the tight-knit music community reeling, with many saying they're now playing every note and beat in Richard's memory.

"You take it for granted, and then you show up you play with these people and then something like this happens, it's just total shock," one musician said. "And this really really hurts."

We also reached out to Charles Geragi's loved ones and am waiting for a response.