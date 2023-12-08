16 suspects arrested in 18-month fentanyl, cocaine investigation coined Operation 'Big Boi'

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Sixteen people are in jail in connection with the trafficking and distribution of fentanyl and cocaine throughout the community, Boynton Beach police said Friday.

Police said they collaborated with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office in an 18-month operation they coined "Big Boi."

The operation resulted in the seizure of 20 firearms, eight vehicles and a combined weight of almost 20 kilograms of fentanyl and cocaine.

Investigators said that detectives obtained 11 search warrants, which led to the arrest of the 16 suspects.

"Our collaboration with law enforcement partners has resulted in a milestone in our fight against drug-related crimes," Boynton Beach Police Chief Joseph DeGiulio said in a statement. "Removing these dangerous drugs from our streets ensures a safer community."

The operation was funded by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which provided funding through the State Assistance Enforcement for Fentanyl Eradication (SAFE) grant.

"Florida is a law-and-order state, and we fight back against drug traffickers selling deadly fentanyl and other illicit substances in our communities," Attorney General Ashley Moody said. "Thanks to many law enforcement partnerships coming together in this case and working with our Statewide Prosecutors, these defendants now face serious felony charges."

The names of the suspects have not been released.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing, and they expect more arrests will be made.

The Boynton Beach Police Department said they wanted to thank the support of the FDLE, Palm Beach Sheriff's Office, Boca Raton Police Department, Delray Beach Police Department, Broward County Sheriff's Office, Plantation Police Department, West Palm Beach Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service, Homeland Security Investigations, Drug Enforcement Administration and the Office of Statewide Prosecution in the operation.