'This is like Nascar’: Some Boca parents back new speed cameras on school zones

BOCA RATON, Fla. — New cameras will start cracking down on speeding drivers in Boca Raton school zones this Thursday.

Police said it’s a part of Boca Raton School Zone Safety Program. Speeding drivers will be automatically issued $100 fine if driving 10mph above school zone limits.

WPTV’s Zitlali Solache spoke with students and parents from J.C. Mitchell Elementary after police said the majority of warnings issued during the test period came from the school.

“It makes me feel a little bit nervous when he heads out down the street,’ said parent Lee Walker. “I’ve seen people come by on this road, going by at least 40 miles an hour trying to get their kids to school coming down here.”

BOCA: Starting Thursday, new cameras will begin ticketing speeding drivers in school zones 🚨Police say all fines are $100. pic.twitter.com/pHDqkFR5F3 — Zitlali Solache (@zitlalisolache) October 14, 2025

Walker said it’s a change he supports since his son Wesley walks to school.

“I feel that there is a lot of concern because a lot of the kids in my school are walkers,” said Wesley.

WPTV Lee Walker and his son, Wesley, expressed their concerns on speeding drivers.

Police said since the warning period began on September 2nd, more than 1,300 warnings were given, with over half coming from J.C. Mitchell Elementary. They say the fines won’t add points or impact insurance.

“I guess my concern is mainly someone just getting hit you know,” said nearby resident Don Thompson. It’s been plenty of close calls.”

Thompson is now pushing for change in hopes it will slow drivers down. He adds he has a 2-year-old son plays outside in the neighborhood.

“Hopefully we can get a speed bump on this street because this is the main game,” said Thompson. “This is like NASCAR down the street. It gets pretty bad.”

WPTV Thompson said he's urging the city to add speed bumps or a roundabout in his neighborhood.

The enforcement comes from House Bill 657. Under the law, the use of cameras is authorized to enforce speeding violations throughout the school day.

“I hope that people start to realize that there’s repercussions for the way that they drive,” said Lee.