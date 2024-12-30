Shopper pepper-sprayed outside Town Center at Boca Raton after buying luxury handbag, police say

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Police in Boca Raton said a shopper was attacked while walking to her car Sunday outside a popular mall.

The incident occurred just after 4:30 p.m. in the east parking lot at the Town Center at Boca Raton.

Investigators said the victim was walking toward her vehicle from the mall with a shopping bag. The attacker approached and pepper-sprayed the victim before pulling at the handle of her shopping bag.

A struggle ensued and the attacker fled on foot without gaining possession of the bag, according to law enforcement. The victim sustained minor injuries.

Police described the suspect as a white woman with an "average height" who is about 30 to 50 years old with brown hair. She was wearing a light-colored shirt and dark pants at the time of the incident.

Officers said they searched the area, but the attacker was not located.

Police said it appears the victim was followed out of a department store after purchasing a luxury handbag.

If you have information on this case, contact Boca Raton Detective Dale Graham at (561) 620-6175.