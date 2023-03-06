Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyBoca Raton

Actions

Semi fire closes 4 lanes of northbound Interstate 95 in Boca Raton

Four northbound lanes of Interstate 95 are closed in Boca Raton after a semi caught fire Monday evening.
A semi caught fire on Interstate 95 northbound in Boca Raton on March 6, 2023.
Semi fire on I-95 northbound
Posted at 6:41 PM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 19:37:55-05

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Four northbound lanes of Interstate 95 are closed in Boca Raton after a semi caught fire Monday evening.

The incident occurred just north of the Glades Road exit just after 6 p.m., according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The semi-fire is causing northbound delays into Broward County.

It's unclear if any other vehicles were involved.

There have been no reports of injuries.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7