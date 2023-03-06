Semi fire closes 4 lanes of northbound Interstate 95 in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Four northbound lanes of Interstate 95 are closed in Boca Raton after a semi caught fire Monday evening.
The incident occurred just north of the Glades Road exit just after 6 p.m., according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
The semi-fire is causing northbound delays into Broward County.
Updated: Vehicle on fire in Palm Beach County on I-95 North, beyond Exit 45: SR-808/Glades Rd. 4 Right lanes blocked. Last updated at 06:40 PM. https://t.co/PGcNn4eZb2— FL511 Southeast (@fl511_southeast) March 6, 2023
It's unclear if any other vehicles were involved.
There have been no reports of injuries.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.