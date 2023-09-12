Watch Now
Partial wall collapse at Boca Raton Regional Hospital construction site impales worker

Victim taken to Delray Medical Center as trauma alert
Posted at 12:25 PM, Sep 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-12 12:45:15-04

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A construction worker was taken to the hospital Tuesday after a partial wall collapse in Boca Raton, according to fire rescue officials.

The incident occurred at about 9 a.m. at the building site of the new Gloria Drummond Patient Tower at the Boca Raton Regional Hospital. This is located at Meadows Road and Northwest 13th Street.

The injured worker was impaled and pinned under the wall after the collapse, according to Boca Raton Fire Rescue.

A construction worker was taken to the Delray Medical Center on Sept. 12, 2023, after a partial wall collapse in Boca Raton, according to fire rescue officials.

A Stokes basket was used to rescue the worker and get him to to the ground.

He was later taken to Delray Medical Center as a trauma alert.

The incident is being investigated by OSHA.

