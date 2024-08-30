Parent banned from Whispering Pines Elementary School following threats, antisemitic remarks

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Whispering Pines Elementary School in Boca Raton has banned parent Chirag Patel from campus, for making threats to school staff and antisemitic comments.

WPTV is following up on this story after heavy police presence was seen on campus Monday. A no-trespass order was issued by school police last week, and parents were told Patel was banned from campus on Aug. 26.

But parents tell WPTV Patel was arrested outside the school on Thursday. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, he was arrested on unrelated charges, including voyeurism and burglary.

WPTV "I believe in free speech but not free hate speech," a concerned parent told WPTV.

Reporter Zitlali Solache spoke with several parents who are worried. One woman, who wanted to remain anonymous for her safety, said she even decided to keep her kids home from school Monday.

"Believe me, I believe in free speech but not free hate speech," stated the woman. She adds Patel shares hateful posts on social media.

"He’s idolizing school shooters and we’re begging for help," stated the woman.

Many parents are in desperate search for solutions. They want additional school resource deputies, fencing and security cameras on school grounds.

"The school’s doing a great job. The only problem is his proximity to the school," shared the parent. "The school's woods back up into his backyard, so we’re concerned.”

The school's principal, Dr. Barbara Riemer, sent a statement to parents this week, stating:

“I understand that these comments are deeply offensive to many in our community. Please know the district takes all concerns about safety seriously. At this time, there is no specific threat to the safety and security on our campus. The individual who made the comments is no longer permitted on campus after a no trespass order was issued by School Police early last week. We are in close contact with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and will take appropriate law enforcement action on any criminal activity that may impact our school community."

Parents add some have kept their kids from attending school this week, or recess.

“They’ve been locked in for recess this week, because we're all too scared. And that’s terrorism," stated the parent.

The school also assured a school resource deputy will remain on campus.