Increased police presence at Whispering Pines Elementary School after 'deeply offensive' comments

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — There is an elevated police presence at an elementary school in southern Palm Beach County after a person recently "caused distress" within the school community.

According to messages sent by Whispering Pines Elementary School Principal Dr. Barbara Riemer to parents Monday, the comments made by the unidentified individual were "deeply offensive to many in our community."

The school is located at 9090 Spanish Isles Blvd. west of Boca Raton.

Riemer did not elaborate on what those comments entailed but said currently "there is no specific threat to the safety and security on our campus." She also said the elevated police presence was "out of an abundance of caution."

The person who made the comments is no longer permitted on campus after a no-trespass order was issued by school police early last week, according to Riemer.

"We are in close contact with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and will take appropriate law enforcement action on any criminal activity that may impact our school community," Riemer said in a statement to parents.

Riemer also said that Whispering Pines Elementary School has a designated school police officer, a single point of entry and a variety of other security measures.

"All visitors are required to enter through the single point of entry and to wear identification badges," Riemer said. "Our well-trained staff are equipped with a crisis alert button that immediately informs police and school administrators if there is an incident on campus."

In a message to parents sent Friday, Riemer reminded everyone that making a threat against a school, even if it's a joke, is a second-degree felony in Florida.

Read the full messages that Riemer sent to parents Friday and Monday: