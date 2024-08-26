Increased police presence at Whispering Pines Elementary School after 'deeply offensive' comments

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — There is an elevated police presence at an elementary school in southern Palm Beach County after a person recently "caused distress" within the school community.
According to messages sent by Whispering Pines Elementary School Principal Dr. Barbara Riemer to parents Monday, the comments made by the unidentified individual were "deeply offensive to many in our community."
The school is located at 9090 Spanish Isles Blvd. west of Boca Raton.
Riemer did not elaborate on what those comments entailed but said currently "there is no specific threat to the safety and security on our campus." She also said the elevated police presence was "out of an abundance of caution."
The person who made the comments is no longer permitted on campus after a no-trespass order was issued by school police early last week, according to Riemer.
"We are in close contact with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and will take appropriate law enforcement action on any criminal activity that may impact our school community," Riemer said in a statement to parents.
Riemer also said that Whispering Pines Elementary School has a designated school police officer, a single point of entry and a variety of other security measures.
"All visitors are required to enter through the single point of entry and to wear identification badges," Riemer said. "Our well-trained staff are equipped with a crisis alert button that immediately informs police and school administrators if there is an incident on campus."
In a message to parents sent Friday, Riemer reminded everyone that making a threat against a school, even if it's a joke, is a second-degree felony in Florida.
Read the full messages that Riemer sent to parents Friday and Monday:
8/26/24
Dear Whispering Pines Elementary School community,
I am writing to address the concerns I have received regarding comments by an individual that have caused distress within our school community. I understand that these comments are deeply offensive to many in our community.
Please know the District takes all concerns about safety seriously. At this time, there is no specific threat to the safety and security on our campus. The individual who made the comments is no longer permitted on campus after a no trespass order was issued by School Police early last week. We are in close contact with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and will take appropriate law enforcement action on any criminal activity that may impact our school community.
I want to reiterate my confidence in our campus safety protocols. Whispering Pines Elementary School has a designated School Police officer, a single point of entry, and a variety of other security measures in place to support the safety and security of the campus. All visitors are required to enter through the single point of entry and to wear identification badges. Our well-trained staff are equipped with a crisis alert button that immediately informs police and school administrators if there is an incident on campus.
Whispering Pines Elementary School does not tolerate any form of discrimination, hate speech, or disruption on campus. We are committed to fostering a respectful and inclusive environment for all students, and we will continue to take proactive measures to support everyone’s safety.
If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me or your child's teacher.
Thank you,
Dr. Riemer
8/26/24
Good morning Whispering Pines Elementary School parents, guardians, and staff,
We take the safety and security of students seriously. This morning, you will see an increased police presence around campus out of an abundance of caution.
The safety of our school community remains our top priority.
Thank you for your support of Whispering Pines Elementary School.
8/23/24
Whispering Pines Elementary School Parents, Guardians, and Staff,
School Police and administration have been made aware of comments by a community member that suggested a threat to our campus. We take every threat seriously, suggestive or otherwise, and School Police have thoroughly investigated the matter to ensure the safety of our students and staff.
Out of an abundance of caution, you will notice an increased police presence around campus. I assure you that all students and staff are safe, and we will move forward with a regular scheduled day.
In Florida, making a threat against a school is a second-degree felony. This applies whether the threat is written or electronic, or even if it’s meant as a joke.
Thank you for your support of Whispering Pines Elementary School.