Palmetto Park Road improvements up for discussion in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Plans are in the works to improve a stretch of Palmetto Park Road in Boca Raton.

The focus is on a few blocks located between NW/SW Fourth Avenue and A1A, which is popular for walkers and cyclists.

The planning and zoning board is meeting Thursday at 6:30 p.m. to discuss design plans, which include improved sidewalks, crosswalks and new bike lanes.

The safety and beautification improvements are a result of issues brought up by residents in February.

Currently, in some places utility poles are placed on the sidewalk, taking up most of the walkway.

Below are some of the conceptual designs up for discussion: