Officials investigating west Boca Raton cat death

WEST BOCA RATON, Fla. - New information about warning signs posted in a west Boca Raton neighborhood claiming there was an animal killer in the area.

WPTV first reported about the signs in the Palmetto Pines neighborhood after the Messina family said their cat, Kity, had acid poured on her. Kit was taken to a vet where she had to be put down.

Palm Beach Animal Care and Control is investigating what happened and said so far they have not found evidence that this was intentional.

“There is no doubt it is some sort of chemical burn, it was defiantly painful and horrible, but whether or not it was intentional, we just don’t know that yet,” said Operation Manger David Walesky.

The Messinas said the vet told them this was the second animal to come in with injuries like Kity’s, but Walesky said he could not confirm a second animal suffered similar injuries.

“At this point, this is the only one they are aware of,” he said.

Animal Care and Control is still investigating the situation and they ask anyone with information to come forward to help bring closure for the Messina family.