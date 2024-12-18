‘Now he’s gone’: Boca Raton family remembers devoted father killed in DUI bike crash

BOCA RATON, Fla. — We're learning more details on the victim of Sunday morning's accident in Boca Raton that left a bicyclist killed on Ocean Boulevard.

Felipe Soares De Moares, 41, leaves behind his family in Boca Raton.

Sunday morning, Soares De Moares was riding his bike on the 1400 block of North Ocean Blvd, when suspect Thomas Vayianos struck and killed him.

Boca Raton police said Vayianos failed multiple field sobriety tests and was taken into custody.

Muhammed Zaheer lives next to the Soares De Moares family. He recalls learning about the tragedy by another neighbor.

“Very sad news because once you see somebody every day, you say hi, hello," stated Zaheer. "And now he’s gone. It was shocking. It was very shocking news.”

Soares De Moares' wife of 17 years says he moved to the U.S. from Brazil eight years ago to build a better life. Neighbors reflected on the kind of person he was.

“He’s passionate, he loved the people," shared Zaheer. "And he’s graceful, he’s loving, and he’s respectful.”

Soares De Moares worked in IT and his coworkers are grieving his loss.

“He was just dependable and always there for us,” stated coworker Susan DeLuca. “He was father and he was a friend. He was a coworker to so many people.”

They add he was not only wonderful at his role but also with those around him. His wife says he loved cooking, bike riding and his profession.

“He loved his family and friends,” stated DeLuca. “He always talked about how he would cook on the weekends and barbecue and he loved doing that so much.”

Now they’re left to confront reality and honor him. DeLuca says a grief support group will attend to Soares de Moares’ coworkers on Wednesday.

“We’re sharing in their grief, as a company and as a family at our company,” stated DeLuca. “We are going to miss Felipe very very much.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family. His wife sent in a statement:

“He was a devoted family man, a beloved friend, and someone who radiated kindness and love wherever he went. His loss leaves an immeasurable void and a challenging future for those he loved most.”

Meanwhile, Vayianos is facing a charge of DUI manslaughter with a vehicle causing death to a human. On Monday, a judge gave him a $150,000 bond.