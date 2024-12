BOCA RATON, Fla. — One person is facing a charge of DUI manslaughter after hitting and killing a bicyclist with their vehicle in Boca Raton Sunday morning.

WPTV

Boca Raton Police told WPTV that the incident happened near 1400 N. Ocean Boulevard when a male bicyclist in his 40s was riding in the northbound bicycle lane and was hit by a vehicle also going northbound.

The driver was arrested at the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified.

