BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Boca Raton Police Department issued over 1,000 citations for speeding in school zones during the 2023-24 school year, according to law enforcement data.

The data was released ahead of the city's new School Zone Safety Program, which aims to reduce the number of drivers who speed in school zones.

Boca Raton is the latest city in Florida to implement this program, which is set to begin at select schools this academic year.

Boca Raton launches school zone cameras to curb speeding

Drivers caught exceeding the speed limit by 10 miles per hour or more while school zone lights are flashing could face a $100 citation. Automatic citations will be issued during arrival and dismissal times when the school zone lights are activated.

Stacey Thompson, a Boca Raton mother, expressed her concerns about speeding in school zones. “I see it a lot,” Thompson said.

“That, to me, is uncalled for because the signs are there telling you how fast you can drive,” added Elvis Johnson.

The program stems from a 2023 law signed by Governor Ron DeSantis, which allows cities and municipalities to use speed detection systems, such as cameras, in school zones.

While the program is being rolled out in Boca Raton, some counties have opted to discontinue their use of school zone cameras due to “inconsistencies in the accuracy of information,” as noted in a recent Scripps report.

The School Zone Safety Program will be implemented in two phases, targeting seven schools this year.

The program will kick off at the following schools: Addison Mizner Elementary School, Boca Raton Community High School, and J.C. Mitchell Elementary School. It will also launch later this school year at Blue Lake Elementary School, Calusa Elementary School, Omni Middle School, and Spanish River Community High School.

Mayor Scott Singer emphasized the significance of the new law in a statement to WPTV.

“This program reinforces our ongoing commitment to public safety in Boca Raton. As a parent, I understand how important it is to know our students are protected. These cameras are an effective, responsible solution to curb dangerous driving behavior in the areas where our children walk and bike to school,” Singer said.

The city said fines issued for speeding will be treated as a civil infraction, resulting in no points added to driving records and no increases in insurance premiums.