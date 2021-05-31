Memorial growing for three teens killed in Boca Raton crash

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A memorial is growing on Monday along Camino Real in Boca Raton after three teens and two other people were killed in a car crash over the weekend.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a car carrying eight children lost control and flipped onto another vehicle.

A steady stream of people stopped by the memorial all day on Monday, with flowers, pictures, and balloons piling up.

PBSO said a car carrying eight teenagers was speeding along Camino Real, lost control, and flipped on top of another car. Six of those teens were thrown from their vehicle.

"My eyes were closed because I was already scared," said Dariya Hill, 12.

INTERVIEW WITH CRASH VICTIM:

Interview with Boca Raton crash victim

Hill was one of the eight people inside the car.

"Last thing I remember was I was right there in the grass and I got up and I saw Ramiro upside down," Hill said.

Investigators said three of the kids in the car were killed: Ramiro Gomez, 18, Sebastian Rivas, 13, and Brielle Snowden, 13.

The 58 and 55-year-old people in the other car were also killed.

Hill said it’s been an emotional 24 hours.

"I knew Sebastian from school," Hill said. "He was a really fun and funny person."

Hill has a few injuries but is able to walk

"I have stitches and my arm hurts and my body is sore, but I am fine," Hill said.

The other kids in the car were all taken to the hospital with serious injuries.