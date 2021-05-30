5 killed, 5 seriously injured in Boca Raton crash

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Five people were killed and five others seriously injured in a crash early Sunday morning in Boca Raton.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, a 2013 Hyundai Genesis containing 8 people was traveling eastbound on Camino Real at a high rate of speed at 12:35 a.m. approaching the intersection of Sanibel Drive.

As the Hyundai neared the intersection the driver lost control of the vehicle, which started rotating counter clockwise and entered the raised grassy median.

The Hyundai's front bumper struck a concrete light pole and began sliding sideways through the grass and then rolling.

As the Hyundai began rolling, it departed the median and entered the westbound lanes of Camino Real, where all 6 passengers in the rear of the vehicle were ejected.

The Hyundai landed upside down on top of a 2014 Mercedes C250 containing 2 people.

The driver and passenger of the Mercedes were transported to Delray Medical Center where they were later pronounced deceased.

The driver, front passenger, and one of the rear passengers of the Hyundai were pronounced deceased at the scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The five other rear passengers of the Hyundai were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries.