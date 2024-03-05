Law enforcement prepares for spring breakers at Palm Beach County beaches

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The sun is out and so are the spring breakers in Boca Raton.

"I am reenergizing with the sun and I'm one with the sun really," Florida Atlantic University Junior John Landis said.

The beach, particularly South Beach Park Pavilion along A1A, is a popular option for many of the young spring breakers coming from near and far.

"Amazing we're in South Florida where it's bright and sunny and everyone's at the beach and chilling," Lynn University student Naomi Fisco said.

"It really feels like a vacation," her classmate and friend, Ari Resncik, added.

WPTV Florida Atlantic University Junior John Landis shares how he understands why law enforcement measures are ramped up on Miami Beach.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is aware of the travel trend and the possibility for crime that comes with it, announcing Tuesday that 17 law enforcement agencies have requested 140 state troopers to be deployed to their communities to help with the rush.

With Miami Beach's past spring breaks and curfews fresh in these students' minds, they said they understand the response.

"It's necessary if there's too much chaos, if there's gun violence," Landis said.

"People were just acting so crazy," Fisco said, "and I don't think that vacationers realize that people actually live over here and raise their families."

Boca Raton police said they haven't requested any additional assistance but spring breakers have already noticed changes to local enforcement.

"At least over here, they have more cop cars when people are driving," Fisco said, "just so people follow the rules more.

WPTV Lynn University student Naomi Fisco explains how she has seen more squad cars in the area.

WPTV noticed the manned squad cars too, which are silent deterrents to dangerous driving.

Businesses like Sprinkles & Scoops Ice Cream Shop said they've benefited from the increased foot traffic.

"Increasing sales for sure. We've been very busy. Spring break time is great for business," employee Tyler Blakeman said.

The spring breakers said it's not their first March in South Florida and are encouraging others to have smart fun.

"There are people who care about you at home or even friends here who aren't with you," Fisco said. "The last thing they want to do, is wake up to call, because they were too crazy. So, just remember people care about you and yes it's good to have fun but just in moderation."