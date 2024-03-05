'Respect the law:' Florida to beef up spring break safety

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — As thousands of spring breakers prepare to flood Florida cities over the coming weeks, the Sunshine State is planning to step up security.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced that more than 140 state troopers will be deployed to counties and cities throughout Florida to assist in maintaining order during spring break.

This comes after Miami Beach was forced to institute a curfew last year after the city was plagued by violence and crime during spring break.

"We are gonna insist that people respect the law, that order is kept in the streets, and that our residents and local businesses are not negatively impacted by people who are here visiting," DeSantis said Tuesday.

The governor said more than 60 additional state troopers will be deployed to Miami-Dade and Broward counties, another 60 to Daytona Beach and Panama City, and 24 quick-response troopers to Bay, Volusia, Miami-Dade and Broward counties for immediate emergency response.

In addition, drones and mobile command vehicles will be used for traffic management, and additional license plate readers will be utilized to identify wanted individuals and stolen vehicles.